Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.510-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.51-$3.55 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $137.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,452,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.