Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 3.510-3.550 EPS.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $137.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

