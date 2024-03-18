Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,650 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.64 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $183.31.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.