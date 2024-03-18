Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 830,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 174,465 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 37.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 523,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 141,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 42.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 355,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.48 on Monday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

