Sylogist Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sylogist in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday.

Sylogist Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:SYZ opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.47 million, a P/E ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$4.62 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

