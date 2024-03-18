Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Get adidas alerts:

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $111.65 on Monday. adidas has a 52 week low of $73.24 and a 52 week high of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

