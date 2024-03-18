The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 152.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $204.88 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $205.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

