Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

About Transcontinental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.