Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.85. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2,617.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 2,152,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 583.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 581,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 213.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 530,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 176.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

