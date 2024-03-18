Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,398,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trupanion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trupanion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

