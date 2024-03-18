Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Trustmark Price Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

