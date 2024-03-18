United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after buying an additional 1,322,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,560,000 after buying an additional 274,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after buying an additional 1,117,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after buying an additional 556,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

