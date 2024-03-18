Unusual Machines, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Quiet Period To Expire on March 25th

Unusual Machines’ (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 25th. Unusual Machines had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Unusual Machines Stock Performance

UMAC stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Unusual Machines has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It also operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.