Unusual Machines, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Quiet Period To Expire on March 25th

Unusual Machines’ (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 25th. Unusual Machines had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Unusual Machines Stock Performance
UMAC stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Unusual Machines has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.54.
Unusual Machines Company Profile
