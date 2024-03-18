Ur-Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.81.

URG stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $403.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

