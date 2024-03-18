Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $85.19 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

