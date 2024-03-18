VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

VICI stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.