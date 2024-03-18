Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $352.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

