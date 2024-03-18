Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Watsco Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $404.20 on Monday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $290.74 and a 12 month high of $433.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.98 and its 200-day moving average is $387.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

