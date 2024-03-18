Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $794.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

