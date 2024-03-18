WBH Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 3,499 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 48,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DSI stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $100.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.