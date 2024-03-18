WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2749 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

