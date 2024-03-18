WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $149.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

