WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $137.37.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

