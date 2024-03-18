WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

