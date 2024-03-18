WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $163.70 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $166.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

