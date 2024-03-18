Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Purple Innovation Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 221.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 353.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 321,643 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 103.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

