Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 198 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

