Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 7,033 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.08 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

