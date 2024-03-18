Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

