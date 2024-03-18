Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $321.97 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $328.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

