Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in KLA were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

Shares of KLAC opened at $683.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $638.36 and its 200 day moving average is $556.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

