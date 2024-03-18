Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

PH opened at $535.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $544.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.