Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 127 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $850.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $848.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.92.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.