Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 554 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROST opened at $145.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

