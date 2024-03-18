Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $15,561,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.2 %

RCL opened at $128.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

