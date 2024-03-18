Wedmont Private Capital Sells 658 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $330.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $228.25 and a one year high of $337.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

