Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDOFree Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Shares of WDO opened at C$9.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

