West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.92.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -27.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

