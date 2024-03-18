Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.