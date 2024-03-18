Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $9.55.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
