Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EMD opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $9.55.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
