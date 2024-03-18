Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $16,829,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

