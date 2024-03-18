Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GDO opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

