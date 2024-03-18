Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:GDO opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $13.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.