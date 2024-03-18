Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

EHI stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.