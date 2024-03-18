Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
EHI stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
