Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
HIX stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.