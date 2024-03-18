Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

HIX stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.