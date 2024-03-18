Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HIX opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 127,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

