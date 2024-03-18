Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HIX opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
