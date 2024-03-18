Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

