Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
