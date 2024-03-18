Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
