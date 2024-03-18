Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.