Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WIA stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

