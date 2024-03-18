Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WIA stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $8.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.