Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $8.00 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.