Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $8.00 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

