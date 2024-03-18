Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of WIW opened at $8.52 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 767.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.