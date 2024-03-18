Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of WIW opened at $8.52 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.