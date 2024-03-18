Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:WIW opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

