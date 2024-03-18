Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:WIW opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $9.37.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
